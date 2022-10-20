News you can trust since 1853
Master musician and band leader set to perform show at Square Chapel in Halifax

Master musician and band leader, N’famady Kouyaté will embark on his debut ‘Balafo Douma’ Tour of the UK, stopping off at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on October 31.

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

N’famady released his first EP in July 2021, recorded in the legendary Rockfield Studios, with a full band line up, including guest appearances from Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), Lisa Jên Brown (9Bach), and Kliph Scurlock (The Flaming Lips).

The EP features mash-ups of traditional Guinean songs with new Welsh lyrics, modern & traditional instrumentation, played by a ten-piece band. N'famady has a steadily growing fanbase both in the UK and West Africa.

In tandem with the Balafo Douma tour, N’famady will release a new single entitled, ‘Dere Ma’, on the Welsh label, Libertino Records.

N’famady Kouyaté. Picture: Andrew Lewis/JMP

    N’famady Kouyaté will appear in the ‘Balafo Douma’ Tour at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on October 31.

    For more information on the show visit squarechapel.co.uk

