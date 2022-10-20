Master musician and band leader set to perform show at Square Chapel in Halifax

N’famady released his first EP in July 2021, recorded in the legendary Rockfield Studios, with a full band line up, including guest appearances from Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), Lisa Jên Brown (9Bach), and Kliph Scurlock (The Flaming Lips).

The EP features mash-ups of traditional Guinean songs with new Welsh lyrics, modern & traditional instrumentation, played by a ten-piece band. N'famady has a steadily growing fanbase both in the UK and West Africa.

In tandem with the Balafo Douma tour, N’famady will release a new single entitled, ‘Dere Ma’, on the Welsh label, Libertino Records.

N’famady Kouyaté. Picture: Andrew Lewis/JMP

N’famady Kouyaté will appear in the ‘Balafo Douma’ Tour at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on October 31.