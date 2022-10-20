Master musician and band leader set to perform show at Square Chapel in Halifax
Master musician and band leader, N’famady Kouyaté will embark on his debut ‘Balafo Douma’ Tour of the UK, stopping off at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax on October 31.
N’famady released his first EP in July 2021, recorded in the legendary Rockfield Studios, with a full band line up, including guest appearances from Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals), Lisa Jên Brown (9Bach), and Kliph Scurlock (The Flaming Lips).
The EP features mash-ups of traditional Guinean songs with new Welsh lyrics, modern & traditional instrumentation, played by a ten-piece band. N'famady has a steadily growing fanbase both in the UK and West Africa.
In tandem with the Balafo Douma tour, N’famady will release a new single entitled, ‘Dere Ma’, on the Welsh label, Libertino Records.
For more information on the show visit squarechapel.co.uk