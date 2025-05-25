May half term in Halifax: What's on around Calderdale to keep kids entertained

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th May 2025, 10:00 BST
There are plenty of things to do with the family during May half term in Calderdale.

From skating to shows there’s something for everyone.

Here are some of the things happening around the borough over the coming week.

Life in Halifax - 25 fabulous pictures of North Halifax Grammar School from 1999 to 2009

24 pictures showing life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s

The children's museum in Halifax is hosting Build, Code, Play! during May half term. Children will have the chance to build their own robots, code their own projects and play with interactive technology from May 24 to June 1.

1. Eureka! The National Children's Museum

The children's museum in Halifax is hosting Build, Code, Play! during May half term. Children will have the chance to build their own robots, code their own projects and play with interactive technology from May 24 to June 1. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
The YMCA on Crossley Street in Halifax is holding Holiday Family Skating during half term. They will take place from 12pm to 2pm from Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30, with an extra session from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Thursday, May 29.

2. YMCA

The YMCA on Crossley Street in Halifax is holding Holiday Family Skating during half term. They will take place from 12pm to 2pm from Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30, with an extra session from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Thursday, May 29. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
This Royal Princess Extravaganza is a fast-paced, high energy and engaging musical toe-tapping adventure that is perfect for the whole family. The show will be performed the Victoria Theatre at 1pm on Wednesday, May 28.

3. The Enchanted Princess Ball

This Royal Princess Extravaganza is a fast-paced, high energy and engaging musical toe-tapping adventure that is perfect for the whole family. The show will be performed the Victoria Theatre at 1pm on Wednesday, May 28. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
There will be two football kick abouts during half term. Both from 3pm to 5pm, one will be at Shroggs Park on May 27 and Natty Lane Park on May 29.

4. Free Football Kick About

There will be two football kick abouts during half term. Both from 3pm to 5pm, one will be at Shroggs Park on May 27 and Natty Lane Park on May 29. Photo: JPIMedia Resell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice