May half term in Halifax: What's on around Calderdale to keep kids entertained

From skating to shows there’s something for everyone.
Here are some of the things happening around the borough over the coming week.
1. Eureka! The National Children's Museum
The children's museum in Halifax is hosting Build, Code, Play! during May half term. Children will have the chance to build their own robots, code their own projects and play with interactive technology from May 24 to June 1. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. YMCA
The YMCA on Crossley Street in Halifax is holding Holiday Family Skating during half term. They will take place from 12pm to 2pm from Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30, with an extra session from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Thursday, May 29. Photo: Charles Round
3. The Enchanted Princess Ball
This Royal Princess Extravaganza is a fast-paced, high energy and engaging musical toe-tapping adventure that is perfect for the whole family. The show will be performed the Victoria Theatre at 1pm on Wednesday, May 28. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
4. Free Football Kick About
There will be two football kick abouts during half term. Both from 3pm to 5pm, one will be at Shroggs Park on May 27 and Natty Lane Park on May 29. Photo: JPIMedia Resell
