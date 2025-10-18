Monsters are coming to Brighouse - Halloween trail to take place during October half-term
Twenty spooky but friendly creatures have been hidden in shops, cafes and businesses and throughout half-term, between October 24 and November 1, trail maps will guide people around the town centre to find them.
Maps can be picked up on parts of the trail and online at anytime at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/halloween.
Everyone who completes the clues and submits their entries will be in a draw to win one of three goody bags.
Helen Holdsworth, Brighouse BID project manager, said: “It’s always brilliant seeing so many families in Brighouse enjoying our ever-popular fun trails, and this Halloween we need everyone’s help to find the monsters that have taken over our town.
“Many of our shops, venues and businesses will be going spooky for half-term, so there’ll be plenty to do as you browse and discover the town as you hunt our colourful creatures.”