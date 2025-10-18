Monsters are coming to Brighouse - Halloween trail to take place during October half-term

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Visitors are invited to join the hunt for monsters that have taken over Brighouse on the town’s latest family fun trail this Halloween

Twenty spooky but friendly creatures have been hidden in shops, cafes and businesses and throughout half-term, between October 24 and November 1, trail maps will guide people around the town centre to find them.

    Maps can be picked up on parts of the trail and online at anytime at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/halloween.

    The Halloween Trail shop window at the Visit Brighouse office on Bradford Road.placeholder image
    The Halloween Trail shop window at the Visit Brighouse office on Bradford Road.

    Everyone who completes the clues and submits their entries will be in a draw to win one of three goody bags.

    Helen Holdsworth, Brighouse BID project manager, said: “It’s always brilliant seeing so many families in Brighouse enjoying our ever-popular fun trails, and this Halloween we need everyone’s help to find the monsters that have taken over our town.

    “Many of our shops, venues and businesses will be going spooky for half-term, so there’ll be plenty to do as you browse and discover the town as you hunt our colourful creatures.”

    “Thank you also to Calder Valley Line Community Rail Partnership who are sponsoring this year’s Halloween Trail as part of their work to bring communities together.”

