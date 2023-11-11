More than 100 images of the upper Calder Valley to go on display at Todmorden Photographic Society's annual exhibition
Todmorden Photographic Society’s annual exhibition will be held at Todmorden Town Hall from November 18-20.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be over 100 prints exhibited, along with digital images of Todmorden and the surrounding area.
The exhibition will be open on Saturday, November 18, from 10am to 6pm; Sunday, November 19, from 10am to 4pm; and Monday, November 20, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, when slides of old Todmorden will be on show.