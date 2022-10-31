Mum's The Word: New comedy on the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood is coming to Halifax
Red Entertainment in association with Towngate Theatre, Basildon have announced that new comedic and heartwarming show Mum’s The Word is set to tour the UK this Autumn.
By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The show will perform at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on November 6 at 7.30pm and stars Eastenders’ Gemma Bissix, the comic actress Sarah Dearlove from Housewives on Holiday and Amy Ambrose.
The comedy is a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood.
For more information on the show visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk