This ultimate celebration of musical theatre is coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Tuesday 14 June at 7.30pm.

This vocally dynamic evening showcases even more smash-hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time, brought to you by two of the world’s finest voices.

Come and immerse yourself into the world of Musical Theatre with classics from Les Misérables, The Phantom of The Opera, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, We Will Rock You and many more.

Musical master duo Ansell’s Les Musicals is coming to Halifax this June

Ansell’s Les Musicals is the brainchild of the production’s High Tenor, Jonathan Ansell. He has always loved musical theatre and felt that other concert tour productions were not fully hitting the mark.

He wanted to modernise the genre and bring a highly energised, dramatic and high-quality evening of music that leaves the packed houses on their feet screaming for more night after night.

Jonathan said: “Touring is what this industry is all about. Standing on a stage and performing music that you love is the best buzz ever. What is so wonderful about this show is the rapport both on and off stage with Jai. He is a hoot, and I cannot wait to have more fun with him on the road very soon.”