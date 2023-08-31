News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Musical parody Stranger Sings is set to come to the Victoria Theatre Halifax in September

Straight from off-Broadway, the award-winning parody musical Stranger Sings will be at the Victoria Theatre on Friday, September 15.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Aug 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe – just maybe – you might find justice for Barb along the way.

The original writing of Jonathan Hogue subverts the genre with this parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.

The show will stop off in Halifax on September 15 during a UK tour.

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk