Musical parody Stranger Sings is set to come to the Victoria Theatre Halifax in September
Straight from off-Broadway, the award-winning parody musical Stranger Sings will be at the Victoria Theatre on Friday, September 15.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Aug 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read
Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe – just maybe – you might find justice for Barb along the way.
The original writing of Jonathan Hogue subverts the genre with this parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.