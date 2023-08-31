Musical parody Stranger Sings is set to come to the Victoria Theatre Halifax in September

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe – just maybe – you might find justice for Barb along the way.

The original writing of Jonathan Hogue subverts the genre with this parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.

The show will stop off in Halifax on September 15 during a UK tour.

