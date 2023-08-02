News you can trust since 1853
Musical theatre meets circus spectacular this September at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Cirque: The Greatest Show is heading to the Victoria Theatre Halifax for two performances on Saturday, September 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Stars of the West End combine with circus performers as the biggest hits from top theatre shows are brought to the stage in a unique style.

The award-winning production is the latest theatrical treat to come from market-leading concert show specialists Entertainers.

Company director James Taylor says that Cirque: The Greatest Show is the brand-new phenomenon everyone is talking about for 2023.

Cirque: The Greatest Show is heading to the Victoria Theatre Halifax for two performances on Saturday, September 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm
    “It’s a smash-hit circus musical that is guaranteed fun for all the family, it takes you on a truly wondrous journey as a monochrome life, bursts joyously into kaleidoscopic colour.

    "From The Greatest Showman to Moulin Rouge, Hairspray to Rocketman the Musical, there’s something for everyone.”

    James describes Cirque – The Greatest Show as “a cracking new spectacular suitable for all ages.”

    For tickets visit victoriatheatre.co.uk.

