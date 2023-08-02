Musical theatre meets circus spectacular this September at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Stars of the West End combine with circus performers as the biggest hits from top theatre shows are brought to the stage in a unique style.

The award-winning production is the latest theatrical treat to come from market-leading concert show specialists Entertainers.

Company director James Taylor says that Cirque: The Greatest Show is the brand-new phenomenon everyone is talking about for 2023.

Cirque: The Greatest Show is heading to the Victoria Theatre Halifax for two performances on Saturday, September 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

“It’s a smash-hit circus musical that is guaranteed fun for all the family, it takes you on a truly wondrous journey as a monochrome life, bursts joyously into kaleidoscopic colour.

"From The Greatest Showman to Moulin Rouge, Hairspray to Rocketman the Musical, there’s something for everyone.”

James describes Cirque – The Greatest Show as “a cracking new spectacular suitable for all ages.”