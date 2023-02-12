Musician Heidi Talbot is set to perform show at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax
March 2023 will see Heidi Talbot head out on the road for her first solo tour in five years, as she promotes her new album Sing It For A Lifetime.
The album features Mark Knopfler, Dirk Powell and Guy Fletcher to name a few. Joining Heidi on her UK tour will be Ian Carr on guitar, Jennifer Austin on piano and Toby Shaer on fiddle, whistles and cittern.
Heidi will be visiting Halifax on her tour by performing at Square Chapel Arts Centre on March 22.
Heidi Talbot was born in Ireland became a folk star in the USA as a member of the Irish American band Cherish the Ladies, and now lives in Edinburgh, Scotland. With a background like that, it's hardly surprising she should develop a style that switches easily between Celtic and Americana, but Subtlety is Talbot’s magic ingredient.
From her gossamer voice to the delicate re-working of traditional and contemporary material that has earned her rave reviews.