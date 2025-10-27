New bar opens at Halifax's Victoria Theatre
As part of wider improvements at the venue, the new bar – where the box office used to be - is fully-accessible and aimed at alleviating pressure on the existing bars during busy shows.
The stalls bar has also undergone a complete refurbishment.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “The opening of the new bar is the latest is a series of major milestones at the Victoria Theatre.
"Funding from the Future High Street fund has supported significant improvements which have helped us address some of the issues that people have told us they’ve experienced when visiting the theatre.
“One of the key improvements is the building’s accessibility and the new bar will support improved step-free access to refreshments, with new lifts also enabling access to the circle for those with limited mobility, for the first time in the venue’s history.
“We want to make sure that visiting the theatre continues to be a welcoming and enjoyable experience for everyone and there are some great upcoming shows and events for people to see the improvements for themselves.”
Funding from the government’s Future High Streets Fund has also been used for upgraded access, with three new customer lifts and two accessible toilets.
And the theatre has a new box office, on Commercial Street, with its own independent opening hours.
Calderdale Council’s theatres manager, Tim Fagan, said: “We have an exciting autumn/winter programme ahead and the new facilities will ensure that more people can enjoy all the theatre has to offer.
“These improvements have been shaped by feedback from visitors and we’re really grateful to everyone who took the time to share their thoughts. The input from visitors has been instrumental in guiding our recent projects and we’ll continue to listen as part of our commitment to ongoing enhancements at the theatre.”
