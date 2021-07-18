New Bowling Academy opened by Mayor in Todmorden

Councillor Pat Taylor, Mayor of Todmorden, bowled her first bowls as Todmorden Bowls Academy.

Councillor Pat Taylor Mayor of Todmorden, bowled her first bowls as Todmorden Bowls Academy was opened to the public for the first time.

Centre Vale Park has four bowling greens, unique in England.

The new academy aims to maximise the potential and usage of the greens for promoting bowling activities on a social basis alongside a more challenging side, aiming for excellence in achievement through practise, self-reflection and coaching.

After the Mayoral opening, the three greens being used were soon buzzing as forty-five or more visitors of all ages set about learning to bowl, while regular members showed their bowling skills on the main green.

The combination of bowlers of all ages playing amongst the multi-faceted learning circuit with their brightly coloured bowls was a constant visual delight for spectators and players alike. It was first for Todmorden within memory.

All four greens were aflame with members of the public, and every week until the end of September, the academy will be open to all comers.

Todmorden Bowls Academy meets on Sunday afternoons from 1pm to 3pm and from July 24, the academy will also be open on Saturday mornings from 10am to 12pm.