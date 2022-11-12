New chapter for Todmorden Book Festival as four events organised for November and December

First on the list is bestselling author Phil Earle. Born and raised in Hull, Phil is author of more than 20 acclaimed, award-winning books for children and teenagers.

His new book, While the Storm Rages, is set in London during the Second World War, and follows Noah on his journey to save the neighbourhood’s pets. Phil will be at Todmorden Library on Saturday November 19 from 2.30 to 3.30pm.

Later in November, journalist and author Brian Groom will be in town to discuss his new book Northerners A History – from the Ice Age to the Present Day. In a sweeping narrative that takes us from the earliest times to the present day, it shows how the places and people of the North have shaped Britain and the world in unexpected ways.

Brian, who is from Manchester and now lives in Saddleworth. will be talking about the book at St Mary's Church on Friday 25 November, at 7.30pm.

Saturday November 26 at 2pm sees the launch of a new publication drawing together stories from a recent oral history project in a special event at Todmorden Town Hall.

Tod Tales captures the memories and experiences of an older generation growing up in Todmorden. A diverse selection of 15 participants were interviewed in 2021 and 2022. Their recollections form the basis of the book and the event will include a selection of extracts.

Tod Tales project leader and oral historian Ian Alderson has worked on a number of oral history projects in the north west. He is a member of the Oral History Society.

The fourth event is on Saturday December 3 when local children's author Harry Heape will be at Todmorden Library between 2 and 3pm

Harry is the author of the popular Shiny Pippin series. His latest book Indiana Bones and the Lost Library is the second book in a new series featuring the dog detective and his young owner Aisha in a hilarious new adventure.

Details of all events are at www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk. The Festival is also looking for volunteers for Todmorden Book Festival 2023.