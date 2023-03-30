New live music venue for Calderdale - and it opens next weekend with DJ workshops and a family rave

Big Tree will be on Bridge Street in Todmorden and is opening next weekend with a series of free events.

They include Wake Up and Dance – a family rave on Sunday, April 9 between 11am and 4pm with laser lights, glow sticks, neon face paints, and children's craft activities by special guest Krafty Kel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drum Machine will host drum workshops on Friday, April 7 from noon until 6pm and there will be a performance from Drum Machine at 8pm.

Todmorden

Most Popular

On Saturday, April 8, there will be DJ and music production workshops between 10am and 5pm, followed by sets from DJ Natalie George and friends from 7pm.

On Monday, April 10 will see two sessions of a rock school taking place and an open jam session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad