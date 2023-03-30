News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
4 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
6 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
7 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
8 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
9 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

New live music venue for Calderdale - and it opens next weekend with DJ workshops and a family rave

A new venue for live music is opening in a Calderdale town.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:09 BST

Big Tree will be on Bridge Street in Todmorden and is opening next weekend with a series of free events.

They include Wake Up and Dance – a family rave on Sunday, April 9 between 11am and 4pm with laser lights, glow sticks, neon face paints, and children's craft activities by special guest Krafty Kel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drum Machine will host drum workshops on Friday, April 7 from noon until 6pm and there will be a performance from Drum Machine at 8pm.

Todmorden
Todmorden
Todmorden
Most Popular

    On Saturday, April 8, there will be DJ and music production workshops between 10am and 5pm, followed by sets from DJ Natalie George and friends from 7pm.

    On Monday, April 10 will see two sessions of a rock school taking place and an open jam session.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more information and more upcoming events, follow Big Tree Todmorden of Facebook.

    Read More
    HERE
    CalderdaleTodmordenDanceFacebook