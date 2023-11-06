News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

New Piece Hall announcement: Rock giants Crowded House set to headline outdoor show in Halifax

Australasian rock giants Crowded House are to headline a massive outdoor show in Halifax next summer.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The five-piece rock band famed for such legendary hits Don't Dream It's Over and Weather With You will head to The Piece Hall on Wednesday June 19, for an unmissable night at the historic venue’s iconic open air courtyard.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday November, 10 from ticketmaster.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Piece Hall date is one of only a handful of shows Crowded House are performing in the UK next summer including outdoor dates at Cardiff Castle and Lincoln Castle.

Most Popular
    boygenius at The Piece Hall during the last summer of gigsboygenius at The Piece Hall during the last summer of gigs
    boygenius at The Piece Hall during the last summer of gigs
    Read More
    Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer: Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim to bring ...

    Joining founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour in Halifax will be Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

    With a career that spans almost 40 years, Crowded House have enjoyed worldwide success. They have sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and in 2016, the band was inducted into the ARIA - Australian Recording Industry Association - Hall of Fame.

    Crowded House have also won several national and international awards including being named International Group of the Year at the BRIT Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.

    Crowded House set to perform at The Piece HallCrowded House set to perform at The Piece Hall
    Crowded House set to perform at The Piece Hall
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

    Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We’re really looking forward to yet another big name playing our iconic courtyard, next June.

    "A band that’s graced the Sydney Opera House on more than one occasion is coming to Halifax – another pinch yourself moment for us.”

    Crowded House join Fatboy Slim, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Loyle Carner and rock legends Status Quo among the Live at The Piece Hall 2024 headliners.

    Related topics:Tickets