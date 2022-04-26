The Brighouse Arts Festival organisers have arranged for the amateur team to put on the production at St James Church Hall in Rastrick for one night only.

Dusty Springfield was without doubt the finest white soul singer of her generation. Her style was the stuff of legend and great drama.

With her relentless quest for perfection and refusal to compromise Dusty Springfield led a tortured life.

New play “Call Me Dusty” is set to arrive next month in Brighouse

Despite all her difficulties she produced some tremendous music which still ranks as some of the finest of its kind.

The play with music is by Derek Webb.

On for one night only, tickets are £10, available from the Harrison Lord Gallery and Ryecorn Wholefoods in Brighouse.