Chantry Dance’s new production of ‘Beauty & the Beast’ will be at The Victoria Theatre Halifax on Wednesday 5 October at 7.30pm.

The show’s creators Rae Piper and Paul Chantry are well known as the choreographers of the Olivier-nominated David Walliams’ shows ‘Gangsta Granny’ and ‘Billionaire Boy’, as well as some of the ‘Horrible histories’ stage shows.

‘Beauty & the Beast’ also stars Shannon Parker as the Green Lady. Known for her appearances with Peter Parker as ‘Shannon and Pete’ on Britain’s Got Talent, Shannon and Pete were BGT finalists and Wild Card Winners, as well as finalists on Sky’s ‘Got To Dance’.

New production of ‘Beauty & the Beast’ featuring West End and Britain’s Got Talent stars comes to The Victoria Theatre Halifax

Chantry’s new version of ‘Beauty & the Beast’ is inspired by the original French folktale of La Belle et la Bête, re-imagined for a 21st century family audience. In this new version we meet the vain Lord Bieth who wants to cut down the forest to expand his city. However, the Green Lady puts a stop to his plan and, in a fitting punishment, turns him into a beast who is compelled to guard the forest against destruction by greedy city folk.

Years later, through the gift of a magical rose, Lord Bieth’s path crosses with the young maiden Áille. She is completely unlike the other self-absorbed city folk and her beautiful heart may just change the Beast’s life forever.

This engaging new show highlights the importance of preserving natural habitats and asks what is genuine beauty? We learn alongside the Beast that looks count for less than the beauty in your heart and are encouraged not to base our judgements of someone’s worth on their outward appearance.

The show features outstanding dance, acrobatics and circus from the performers of Chantry Dance, beautiful costumes and a new score from composer Tim Mountain.

Tickets for this show are available from £18.75.