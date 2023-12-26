New social group for women in their 20s and 30s launches in Halifax to help make new friends

A new group aimed at bringing young women together has started in Halifax, with weekly meetings set to continue in the new year.

Sally Sam, aged 30, said: “My partner and I are setting roots in Halifax, having moved here a year ago. We love it here and have found a place we call home but have found it really hard to meet people our age in the area.

"Most of my existing friends are through social groups I organised in other towns so I thought why not set one up in Halifax!

"I work in technology so I’m surrounded by people who identify as male, which is why the social group is specifically aimed at bringing young women together.”

30th birthday celebrations at Thai Style

After not being able to find a local group, Sally set about creating one.

The first event took place on December 19 at Vocation & Co, on Alexandra Street in Halifax, and more meetings are scheduled in the new year.

“To gauge interest, the group will start as a weekly regular meet at pubs in central Halifax,” Sally said.

"After working from home, I already head to the pub, I take my yarn and enjoy being out of the house, so I’m just welcoming other women to keep me company.

Halifax from Beacon Hill

"When more women have joined the group, I’d love to share my love of hiking, rock climbing, camping and crafts and to try all of the different things you can do in Halifax like skating at the YMCA, pool and arcades at Electric Bowl and retro gaming at Blast From The Past.

“I think life is a lot more fun when we try new things and get out of our comfort zone.

"I want everyone in the group to feel comfortable organising meets they’re interested in at times and dates that work for them.

"Loneliness is a big problem across society and knowing more people in the local area can help.”

Sally is hoping it can be a group where young women with shared interests can come together.

She said: “It would be great if social groups existed in every town and I hope I’ve shown that if a group doesn’t exist, you can create it!”