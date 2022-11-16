No Halifax Christmas lights switch-on again this year - but other free festive family events planned

Discover Halifax, which has been responsible for organising the switch-on since 2017 – says it is taking this year to regroup and come up with a new Christmas launch event for 2023.

It means there will not be the traditional lights switch-on festivities but there will be a variety of free performances and activities taking place in the lead up to the big day.

Discover Halifax says they have also invested heavily in new Christmas lights for the town centre, which will be revealed next week.

Chloe McNeill, Manager of Discover Halifax, said: “Discover Halifax has delivered Christmas activity in Halifax town centre since the inception of the Business Improvement District in 2017. This included the launch event of the Christmas Lights Switch On.

"As Covid-19 restrictions stopped planned events in both 2020 and 2021, Discover Halifax have decided to take Christmas 2022 as an opportunity to review the event and create a brand new Christmas Launch event for Christmas 2023, ensuring the new event will be there for the businesses and communities of Halifax and embody the values and identity of Halifax.

"This break from a staged event for 2022 has also provided Discover Halifax with the opportunity to spend precious levy funding on festive lighting upgrades for the town centre, something that will benefit customers and businesses throughout the festive period.”

The last Christmas lights switch-on in Halifax took place in 2019.

The previous two years’ events were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Among the events planned this year are costumed characters, singalongs, charity gifting trees and festive performances.

A Christmas Story dedicated to Halifax has been created and there will also be the painted window trail and a new advent calendar competition.

The new lights are being installed with help from one of the UK’s leading lighting specialists and are designed to illuminate the best of Halifax’s beautiful historic buildings.

