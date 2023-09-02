News you can trust since 1853
Norland Scarecrow Festival returns this weekend with a superhero theme

There will be a number of super visitors coming to Calderdale for Norland Scarecrow Festival this weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:15 BST

The annual event will take place until Sunday, September 3 and feature a number of fabulous scarecrows created by members of the community at various locations across the village.

As well as the amazing scarecrows there will be music, food, ice creams and lots more.

Flashback to Norland Scarecrow Festival 2022.Flashback to Norland Scarecrow Festival 2022.
    This year’s theme is superheroes and visitors are encouraged to dress as their favourite superhero for some extra fun.

    Viewing the scarecrows is best done on foot or bicycle as the local roads are very narrow.

    Trail sheets can be bought at the Scarecrow Tent or in St. Luke's Church for £2 and all proceeds go to charity.

    There is a free car park next to the Scarecrow Tent, on the playing fields in the centre of Norland.

    Refreshments will be available at a number of locations including the Scarecrow Cafe in school and Norland WMC.

