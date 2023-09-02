The annual event will take place until Sunday, September 3 and feature a number of fabulous scarecrows created by members of the community at various locations across the village.

As well as the amazing scarecrows there will be music, food, ice creams and lots more.

Flashback to Norland Scarecrow Festival 2022.

This year’s theme is superheroes and visitors are encouraged to dress as their favourite superhero for some extra fun.

Viewing the scarecrows is best done on foot or bicycle as the local roads are very narrow.

Trail sheets can be bought at the Scarecrow Tent or in St. Luke's Church for £2 and all proceeds go to charity.

There is a free car park next to the Scarecrow Tent, on the playing fields in the centre of Norland.