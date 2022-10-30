November 5: Bonfire Night and firework displays happening across Halifax, Elland, Todmorden and the rest of Calderdale
Bonfire Night will soon be here, filling the skies with colour, flashes and lights.
Across the borough, people are getting ready to light sparklers, eat parkins and enjoy the celebrations.
Here are some of the public bonfires and firework displays taking place in Calderdale.
Elland Bonfire
Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm to 8pm at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground. Organised by Elland Round Table. Tickets available from https://buytickets.at/ellandroundtable
Siddal Fireworks Disco
Friday, November 4 from 7pm to 9pm at Siddal Ex-Servicemen’s and Social Club. Free entry.
Next Level Firework Extravaganza
Frida, November 4 from 4pm at Next Level, Dean Clough. Free entry.
Brods Big Bonfire
Friday, November 4 from 4pm at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme. Tickets are available from behind the club’s bar.
Todmorden Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks
Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm at the cricket club. Tickets available from Todmorden Cricket Club, Todmorden News Centre or www.todmordencc.com
Casa Bonfire Night Party
Saturday, November 5 at Casa Brighouse from 6pm. DJs, fireworks and a laser show. Tickets from http://skiddle.com/e/36177663
Firework Spectacular and Pink Tribute
Friday, November 4 from 7pm at The Moorlands on Keighley Road, Halifax. Fireworks, food, a DJ and a Pink tribute act. Tickets available from https://togo.uk.com/makebookingv2?venueid=117&event=34130
Bonfire, Fireworks and Disco
Friday, November 4 from 6pm at Bankfield Social Club in Elland. A free event with the disco starting at 6pm, bonfire to be lit at 7pm and fireworks from 7.30pm.