Across the borough, people are getting ready to light sparklers, eat parkins and enjoy the celebrations.

Here are some of the public bonfires and firework displays taking place in Calderdale.

If you know of an event not listed, please email [email protected]

There are events taking place across Calderdale

Elland Bonfire

Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm to 8pm at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground. Organised by Elland Round Table. Tickets available from https://buytickets.at/ellandroundtable

Siddal Fireworks Disco

Friday, November 4 from 7pm to 9pm at Siddal Ex-Servicemen’s and Social Club. Free entry.

Next Level Firework Extravaganza

Frida, November 4 from 4pm at Next Level, Dean Clough. Free entry.

Brods Big Bonfire

Friday, November 4 from 4pm at Old Brodleians RUFC in Hipperholme. Tickets are available from behind the club’s bar.

Todmorden Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks

Saturday, November 5 from 5.30pm at the cricket club. Tickets available from Todmorden Cricket Club, Todmorden News Centre or www.todmordencc.com

Casa Bonfire Night Party

Saturday, November 5 at Casa Brighouse from 6pm. DJs, fireworks and a laser show. Tickets from http://skiddle.com/e/36177663

Firework Spectacular and Pink Tribute

Friday, November 4 from 7pm at The Moorlands on Keighley Road, Halifax. Fireworks, food, a DJ and a Pink tribute act. Tickets available from https://togo.uk.com/makebookingv2?venueid=117&event=34130

Bonfire, Fireworks and Disco

Friday, November 4 from 6pm at Bankfield Social Club in Elland. A free event with the disco starting at 6pm, bonfire to be lit at 7pm and fireworks from 7.30pm.

Fireworks at The Alma Inn