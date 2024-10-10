Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of this year’s Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Train are paying tribute to the town’s much-loved independent cinema with the theme of this year’s event.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trail is taking place on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 with the theme ‘Pumpkins at the Pictures’.

Hebden Royd Town Council has commissioned creative collective Sand In Your Eye to conjure themed pumpkin displays to represent iconic characters from world-class cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by volunteers from Hebden Bridge Rotary Club and the Friends of the Picture House, the trail will invite visitors to find the pumpkin scenes, enjoy pumpkin activities and experience Sand In Your Eye’s live pumpkin carve.

The pumpkin trail takes place on October 19 and 20

Hebden Bridge Picture House itself will be taking part by screening Nosferatu at 8pm on the Saturday night.

Emma Green, acting town clerk. for Hebden Royd Town Council, said: “We’re incredibly excited to unveil the Pumpkins at the Pictures theme for this year’s pumpkin trail.

“I think it’s fair to say that the Picture House holds a very special place in the heart of our community, and we’re proud to be one of the few town

councils that owns and operates an independent cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's event has a movie theme

"Movies hold the power to transport us to magical worlds and inspire our imagination. We’re delighted to commission Sand In Your Eye to continue the tradition of creatively giving back to our community through this popular annual event.”

Over the trail weekend, there will be opportunities to learn about the history of the cinema and a recent community consultation about the introduction of a second screen.

For more information visit www.hebdenbridgepumpkintrail.co.uk.