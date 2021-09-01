Old Rishworthians fun day to launch major new development

The plan, known as Project Game Changer will see new changing room extensions to replace existing temporary buildings.

These were introduced to cope with the demands of the club’s junior section. But the juniors have become so successful, with teams from under sixes to under 17s, that new changing facilities have become desperately needed, said committee member Richard Porter.

The project involves raising up to £400,000 and will be the biggest development at the club since the original clubhouse building was opened in 1966, he said.

It was launched to members, families, friends and the community of Copley village in a fun-filled event with, among other things, a beer fest, bouncy castle, children’s games, barbecue, music and a presentation to explain the development plans for the future of the club, its members and the community.

