One month to Panto season at the Victoria Theatre Halifax as Sleeping Beauty set to entertain crowds

After the tumultuous Christmas of 2021, where theatres were still very much marred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Victoria Theatre is happy to announce a return to normal, with a welcome return of a junior ensemble and kids on stage for an audience participation segment.

When the wicked fairy Carabosse’s evil curse causes the princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late? Sleeping Beauty will have everything audiences have come to expect from the Victoria Theatre pantomime, with a hapless and hilarious Comic, flamboyant Dame, wicked Baddie, lots of song and dance, and slapstick fun. There will be some familiar faces in the cast, as well as some new rising stars.

The cast will see the return of a host of Halifax favourites including Dame Nurse Nora, Adam Stafford, the hilarious Josh Benson and the most boo-able baddy Felicity Skiera. They will be joined by Beauty Becca Lee Issacs alongside her handsome prince Kieran Morris. David J Higgins will play King Louis with Nikki Scholfield as Fairy Flutterby. The ensemble is completed with Dominic Booth, Shomari Knott Chloe McDonald and Gracie Caine plus a local junior ensemble for a panto full of full of sparkle, slosh and laughs galore.

Sleeping Beauty at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Most Popular

Josh Benson said: “This is my third year doing panto in Halifax and I LOVE it. I’m really excited to hit the ground running with all the fun stuff to create an amazing panto. Our audiences can expect more of the same amazing fun and games we have every year but a whole new and exciting story!”

Felicity Skiera said: “You can expect all the laughter, fun, and a lot of love, laughs, booing, and a great atmosphere – you’ll get all the Christmassy feels that panto brings.”