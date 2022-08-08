Open auditions to find young dancers for Sleeping Beauty at The Victoria Theatre Halifax

The auditions are being held to find young dancers aged between 9-16 and in school years 4-11* to perform this Christmas season.

Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre who are producing the pantomime says “due to the pandemic we were unable to have a Junior Ensemble in the production last year and they were sorely missed and so we are thrilled to be able to have them back in the panto this year and to be holding open auditions again.”

“The idea behind open auditions is that absolutely any child of the right age can come along and try out for the show, regardless of their experience. Theatre and the arts are an integral part of local communities and so we feel it is important to offer this opportunity as widely as possible to youngsters within Calderdale and the surrounding areas.”

“On the day the children will be taught a dance routine that they perform as a group back to the audition panel. As well as their dancing we do look for that extra something that makes them stand out and sparkle on stage.”

For more information on the auditions, including further information on age and attendance requirements as well as the application form can be found on www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or www.imaginetheatre.co.uk. Application forms do not need to be submitted in advance although where possible please complete them beforehand and bring with you to save time on audition day.