‘Opening the wardrobe’ to a world of fashion at Bankfield Museum's upcoming exhibition

From Saturday 4 February, the museum’s new exhibition, ‘Opening the wardrobe’ will celebrate women’s clothes and the stories they tell. This is an exclusive glimpse into the private collection of Lucy Adlington, featuring themes including night wear, dressing to impress and school uniforms.

Lucy has been collecting clothing and delighting audiences with celebrations of clothes and their history for 22 years with her company History Wardrobe. They have performed over 2,000 shows throughout the country, including in Calderdale, at Shibden Hall and Bankfield Museum. The shows combine history, fashion and fun, covering fascinating subjects.

Lucy has published several young adult novels and a number of non-fiction books on dress history, including New York Times bestseller The Dressmakers of Auschwitz. A new illustrated publication, ‘Opening the Wardrobe’ will accompany the exhibition.

A Museum since 1887, Bankfield tells the story of Halifax and Calderdale, using its rich and diverse collections and various exhibitions.

The collection at Bankfield will span over 250 years of women’s clothing design, wearing, making and sharing. The exhibition explores the stories which clothes tell - such as the remarkable journey of a Second World War coat, or the flamboyant fun of 1970s clubbing gear. It also includes an artistic re-creation of the dress from Gustav Klimt’s famous artwork, ‘Woman in Gold’.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The top floor of Bankfield Museum is becoming a fashion-lover’s paradise! It’s wonderful that it will soon be exclusively hosting the fascinating fashions from the best-selling author and historian, Lucy Adlington as part of the upcoming ‘Opening the wardrobe’ exhibition.

“The collection will feature an array of different styles for a variety of occasions and will be on display as part of a year-long residency at the museum.”

Lucy Adlington, said: “I love the way clothes connect us to our lives… and our pasts. I’m delighted to be showcasing some of the fascinating and fabulous items from my collection. It’s always a pleasure to work with Bankfield Museum – what a treat to take over their amazing fashion gallery for a year!”

The exhibition opens from February 4 until end of December 2023 and is free to enter.

For tickets visit museums.calderdale.gov.uk