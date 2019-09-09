Organisers announce annual Lamplighter Festival will take a break in 2019

Todmorden’s annual Lamplighter Festival – created and delivered by residents from across the Calder Valley working with local arts organisation Handmade Parade – won’t be taking place in 2019.

After the biggest event last year, with over 10,000 attending and 1,000 participating in advance, it was clear that the current format of the event had outgrown the current location.

Discussions have been taking place with Calderdale Council, Centre Vale Park and other partners about moving the date and location of the celebration to the first Sunday of October half term and to the park which can safely accommodate a bigger audience.

Kerith Ogden, artistic director for Handmade Parade, said: “We’ve been thinking of having a fallow year for a while now to enable the event to grow and to ensure its long term future.

"When we discovered that one of our main funding bids hadn’t been successful we decided not to proceed with an event which wouldn’t be of the quality and scale people are used to, and made the decision to focus our energy and efforts on 2020.”

An open meeting is being held on Friday, November 8 at 6.30pm to discuss the event. The venue is to be confirmed.

