Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk: 27 pictures from the popular Halifax fundraising event

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Hundreds of fundraising walkers gathered together to walk through the night for Overgate Hospice.

The Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk set off from The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre and took walkers on a 10-mile route through the streets of Calderdale to raise money for the charity.

Overgate Hospice said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support at last night’s Midnight Walk at The Piece Hall.

"Hundreds of you came together, lighting up the night in support of Overgate Hospice and we cannot thank you enough.

“From the flashing bunny ears to the unforgettable moments on the route, you made it a night to remember!”

Halifax Courier readers shared their pictures from the event.

Cross Keys crusaders, picture shared by Stacey Taylor.

1. Midnight Walk

Cross Keys crusaders, picture shared by Stacey Taylor. Photo: Stacey Taylor

Picture shared by Jem Louise.

2. Midnight Walk

Picture shared by Jem Louise. Photo: Jem Louise

Janet and Mel, picture shared by Janet Whitaker.

3. Midnight Walk

Janet and Mel, picture shared by Janet Whitaker. Photo: Janet Whitaker

Katie, Jane and Rhys, picture shared by

4. Midnight Walk

Katie, Jane and Rhys, picture shared by Photo: Katie Fawcett

