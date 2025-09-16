Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk: 27 pictures from the popular Halifax fundraising event

The Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk set off from The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre and took walkers on a 10-mile route through the streets of Calderdale to raise money for the charity.

Overgate Hospice said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support at last night’s Midnight Walk at The Piece Hall.

"Hundreds of you came together, lighting up the night in support of Overgate Hospice and we cannot thank you enough.

“From the flashing bunny ears to the unforgettable moments on the route, you made it a night to remember!”

Halifax Courier readers shared their pictures from the event.

