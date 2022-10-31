Pakistan Flood Appeal to benefit from Heptonstall Concert being held this month

Eight-piece vocal harmony acapella group ‘Waiting for Dawn’ have teamed up with all female trio ‘The Top Shelalas’ for a varied musical afternoon at the Octagonal Chapel in Heptonstall on Sunday afternoon November 13. There will be tea, coffee and homemade cake on offer.

Organiser and singer with ‘Waiting for Dawn’ Richard Dyer said: “The awful floods in June killed over 1600 people and left millions starving and without essential infrastructure. With many local people having family connections to Pakistan, we wanted to show solidarity with them. We’ll be helping raise badly needed funds for this important cause with an afternoon of varied music from Oceania to Asia and Africa.

“It’s humbling to remember that the Pakistan floods have been strongly linked to man-made Climate Change, and that the UK has been a key historical contributor to greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere which have been linked to this devastation.

Waiting For Dawn. Picture: Richard Andrew

Most Popular

"Yet another wake-up call to our politicians to take urgent action to tackle the Climate Emergency.”

The show starts at 3pm prompt on Sunday November 13, doors open 2.40pm

The event will take place at the Octagonal Chapel, on Northgate, in Heptonstall.

Tickets are £6, advance reservation recommended via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com

Advertisement Hide Ad