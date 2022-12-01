Panto season is officially here with Victoria Theatre Halifax panto rehearsals in full swing

Rehearsals start two weeks before the show opens, but it’s not just the cast who are busy. Alongside the cast are the creative team, director, choreographer, lighting and sound designers, together with all the crew who will be working on the production behind the scenes once the show has opened.

Comic Josh Benson said of returning to the Victoria Theatre in pantomime “this is my third year doing panto in Halifax, I have always played the comedy role and I’m always called Josh, my actual name because it’s easier! My name lends itself to joshin’ about which is what I do best! I really enjoy the authenticity of being able to play myself in panto. I bring a bit of myself to the role but Joshin’ Josh gives it that panto vibe.”

Dame Adam Stafford is a panto regular and commented “I’ve been doing pantomime for quarter of a century and next year is my fiftieth year in showbiz. I started young and panto has been a very big part of that, I’ve been very lucky. It is, as we all know, a great British tradition and a very special thing to do.”

Felicity Skiera is excited to be returning for her fourth Halifax panto and will this year be appearing as baddie Carabosse: “I love the Halifax audiences! Honestly, they’re just such great fun. They wait to see you at stage door and everyone is just really up for it. When I was a baddie, I never really had to encourage a boo, they just went for it, they really get into the spirit.

"Audiences can expect all the laughter, fun, and a lot of love as well! Laughs, booing, and a great atmosphere where they can come and have a great time at Christmas and get all the Christmassy feels that panto brings.”

Newcomer to the Victoria Theatre; Becca Lee-Isaacs is excited to be playing Princess in panto for the first time: “I’m very excited. If you’d have asked me when I was four what I want to be when I grow up it would’ve been a princess, so I feel like I’ve achieved my four year old dream!”

Sleeping Beauty runs at the Victoria Theatre Halifax from Saturday 10 December to Monday 2 January.