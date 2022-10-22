The pantomime production of the Walt Disney classic is set to be staged at the Halifax company’s Dean Clough venue in December and, to get people in an early festive spirit, The Viaduct Theatre is encouraging families to head to Westgate in the town centre this October half-term to take part in the Pantomime Trail to be in with the chance of winning a family ticket to see a performance.

The trail runs from Saturday, October 22 to Tuesday, November 1 and all people need is their mobile phone.

Explaining how the trail works, a Viaduct Theatre spokesperson said: “The dastardly Abanazar has captured Aladdin and is keeping him prisoner in a mysterious cave. The Viaduct Theatre needs your help to release him - he’s needed at panto rehearsals!

Widow Twankey is taking some time off her job in the laundrette and will be offering help in The Viaduct Theatre's Panto Trail in Halifax town centre.

“Abanazar has hidden TEN MAGIC LAMPS around Westgate. Find each one and scan the QR Code on the lamp to reveal a letter. Collect all ten letters and rearrange them to spell out a phrase that will free Aladdin from the wicked Sorcerer’s grip. You can save the letters as you collect them on your phone (or perhaps take a pad and a pen for the kids).

“Widow Twankey has taken some time off her job in the Laundrette and will help you via video. She speaks (and dresses) rather loudly, but she has been known to tell a joke or two.

“Don’t miss her insights into the weird and wonderful world of pantomime and find out more about Aladdin as you journey with her around Westgate.

“Once you’ve figured out the phrase, complete the online form on The Viaduct’s website for your chance to win. Good luck!”

