Pantomime for all with signed and relaxed performances at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax will once again be offering a choice of accessible performances of their family pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

A relaxed performance will be taking place on Friday, January 3 at 10:30am.

Picture: Jamie Gray.

This performance is designed to be welcoming to everyone and especially to adults and children who may feel unable to access theatre performances for a variety of reasons

For example: parents/carers with noisy infants, people who need or want to move around and/or vocalise during the performance, people with autistic spectrum conditions, dementia or other complex access and inclusion needs. There are also more spaces for customers who use larger wheelchairs and access equipment.

For the relaxed performance some special effects, lights and noise are adjusted to make the performance accessible but the overall quality and nature of the show is not changed.

Two integrated signed performances are also taking place on Sunday, December 29 at 4.30pm and Monday, December 30 at 1pm.

For these integrated performances, there are two British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters who will be involved in the action on stage and take part in the performances.

This means that hearing impaired audience members can watch the whole performance and not keep having to look to the side of the stage to follow an interpreter.

Tim Fagan,Theatre Manager, said: “The Victoria Theatre is delighted to be working hard once again to make our spectacular Christmas panto as accessible and enjoyable as possible to all of our customers.

"By offering signed and relaxed performances of this year’s pantomime and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to see Beauty and the Beast.

"Each of our accessible performances is very special and I speak for the entire team at the Victoria Theatre and the pantomime company when I say that they are some of our favourite performances of the season.”

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk.

