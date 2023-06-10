The West Yorkshire Paranormal Group will be exploring part of the historic Dean Clough site – and you can join them.

The night will include looking at “the scariest solo room in Halifax”.

Investigating equipment and refreshments will be provided.

Dean Clough in Halifax

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place on Saturday, September 2 from 9pm until 3am at Fletchers Mill in Halifax

Booking essential as numbers are limited.