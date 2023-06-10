Paranormal activity: Join search for ghosts and spirits at one of Halifax's oldest buildings
A group of paranormal experts is inviting people to join them searching for spirits in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
The West Yorkshire Paranormal Group will be exploring part of the historic Dean Clough site – and you can join them.
The night will include looking at “the scariest solo room in Halifax”.
Investigating equipment and refreshments will be provided.
The event takes place on Saturday, September 2 from 9pm until 3am at Fletchers Mill in Halifax
Booking essential as numbers are limited.
Tickets are £40 and can be bought https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paranormal-night-tickets-646921949967?aff=oddtdtcreator