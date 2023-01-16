Paulus brings Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood to Square Chapel Arts Centre

Written and performed by Paulus (BBC1’s All Together Now and ‘King of Cabaret’ The Stage), and directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young, the show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.

Many of Victoria’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured in the nostalgic evening of entertainmentincluding ‘It Would Never Have Worked’, ‘Reincarnation’ and, of course, the classic ‘Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It)’, as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

Acclaimed pianist Tom Guest wil be joining Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

The show is written and performed by Paulus. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is written and performed by Paulus, ‘The Cabaret Geek’, who is an entertainer and educator specialising in cabaret. Best known for his appearances on BBC1’s All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020. For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese ‘n’ Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes.

