Peak behind closed doors at Todmorden Masonic Hall for Heritage Open Day

These important, historic and highly decorative buildings, built in 1864 and 1926 respectively, have been in constant use by groups of Freemasons (known as a Lodge) to hold meetings and raise money for local and national charities - but are rarely accessible to members of the public. There are over 20 Lodges that meet in Todmorden and Rochdale with long histories - Prudence Lodge in Todmorden have been meeting since 1774 – nearly 250 years.