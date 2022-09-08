Peak behind closed doors at Todmorden Masonic Hall for Heritage Open Day
On September 17, Todmorden Masonic Hall will be opening their normally closed doors to the public as part of the Heritage Open Day events.
These important, historic and highly decorative buildings, built in 1864 and 1926 respectively, have been in constant use by groups of Freemasons (known as a Lodge) to hold meetings and raise money for local and national charities - but are rarely accessible to members of the public. There are over 20 Lodges that meet in Todmorden and Rochdale with long histories - Prudence Lodge in Todmorden have been meeting since 1774 – nearly 250 years.
This is a fantastic opportunity to peak behind those usually closed doors and find out more about what Freemasons do for your community.
Todmorden Masonic Hall will open its doors on September 17 from 11am to 3pm.
There is no need to book, just turn out for a guided tour, a chat and some light refreshments. For more information visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk