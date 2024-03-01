Peppa & Friends will visit The Victoria Theatre Halifax this March in oink-tastic new show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based on the much-loved animated TV series, the live show packed with fun, games and lots of laughs, will visit The Victoria Theatre Halifax on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party- it’s going to be an exciting and fun packed day.

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea.

Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles. Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans and is a perfect introduction to theatre.

Over the past 14 years, Peppa Pig Live has taken to the stage in six popular tours and has been enjoyed by more than 2 million people in the UK alone.

Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 11 West End Christmas seasons.

The live stage adaptation is produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro. The production is directed and adapted by Richard Lewis, with Music and Lyrics by Mani Svavarsson and Matt Lewis and Design by Simon Scullion.

Cast includes Amy Brooke (Peppa), Elisha Covell (George), Adam Dick (Daddy Pig/Danny Dog), Emily Jade Hassan (Miss Rabbit/Mummy Pig), Chris Laws (ASM/US) Perrie Sunuwar (Daisy) Zinny Udala (Suzy Sheep).

Join Peppa and Friends on their latest new adventure which promises interactive fun, songs and games for preschoolers. It’s the perfect family treat.