The Norland Scarecrow Festival raises cash for local causes

From an annual scarecrow festival to experimental folk music, there is plenty to do in Calderdale and beyond this week.

The Norland Scarecrow Festival, from Friday September 5 to Sunday September 6

The festival raises money for the village and local charities.

Local home and business owners create scarecrows to match a different theme each year, creating a trail of around 80 scarecrows.

Rushbearing Festival takes place this weekend

As well as ingenious, witty and beautifully made scarecrows, there’s music, food, ice creams and lots more.

The theme this year is Scarecrows beginning with “S”

Parking: use the free car park, next to the Scarecrow Tent, on the playing fields in the centre of Norland.

Viewing the scarecrows: is best done on foot or bicycle, using the trail sheet, which can be bought at the scarecrow tent or in church for £2 (all proceeds go to charity) to find your way around.

Belinda Davids pays tribute to Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love of All

Refreshments: there are many places to pick up food and drink, the Scarecrow Cafe in school and Norland WMC, plus the ice cream van in the centre of the village. There are also numerous pubs.

Free event

Rushbearing Festival, Sowerby Bridge, Saturday September 6 to Sunday September 9

The event brings you a packed weekend of rush-related tradition and tomfoolery.

The Rushbearing Festival is only of only a few of its kind in Yorkshire.

Over the course of the weekend, the festival sees the progress of the rushbearing procession around seven towns and villages, visiting many churches and local hostelries along the way.

The focal point of the procession is the 16foot-high, two-wheeled handsomely decorated and thatched rushcart.

A team of young ladies take turns to ride on top of the cart as it is pulled by 60 local men dressed in Panama hats, white shirts, black trousers and clogs.

Accompanying them are a group of supporters in Edwardian dress with some of the region’s finest musicians and Morris dancing teams to provide entertainment.

Free

Antidote, Green Room, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Sunday September 7 at 7pm

The Victoria Theatre's unique and experimental music programme features Bridget Hayden and the Apparitions, and Ancient Hostility.

The title is Traditional Folk Music Through a Radical Lens.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

Whitney: The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Thursday September 11 at 7.30pm

With alive band, dynamic backing vocalists, and state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and theatrical effects, the show promises an authentic and emotional journey through the superstar's legendary career. Featuring Whitney Houston’s greatest hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You, Greatest Love of All, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, I’m Every Woman, Where Do Broken Hearts Go, Queen of the Night and Higher Love.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse returns in an all-new UK and Ireland tour.

Based on the beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, adapted by Nick Stafford, and directed by Tom Morris, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France

At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in No Man’s Land.

Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist, he embarks on a treacherous mission to find Joey and bring him home.

Here and Now – The Steps Musical, Manchester Opera House from Tuesday September 2 to Saturday September 13

Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles.

But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? With Caz, Vel, Neeta and Robbie around, who knows what love has in store.

Here and Now features many of Steps’ hits, including 5, 6, 7, 8, Better Best Forgotten and Last Thing On My Mind.

Calamity Jane, Bradford Alhambra, from Tuesday September 2 to Saturday September 6

Gosh almighty! Grab a posse because the whip-crackin’ musical comedy classic Calamity Jane is a rollin' on over the plains.

Based on the Doris Day movie, the plumb fancy new production stars the multi-award winning West End actor and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Meet the fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane - biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. She'll charm you hog-eyes though, especially when trying to win the heart of the dashing Lieutenant Gilmartin, or shooting insults at the notorious Wild Bill Hickok. But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin'...but who for? The show includes the sure-fire classic songs The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.