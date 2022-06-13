Since 1912 Todmorden Agricultural Society has held its annual agricultural show in the town, until flood defences meant it had to move over the border to Lancashire seven years ago.

Now, following a trial last year and with a scaled-back event yesterday focused more on sheep showing, its revival has been hailed a success.

Sheep farmer Chris Adamson, a judge and one of the organisers, said: “It’s been a brilliant day. We’ve had a really good turnout, and lots of exhibitors. People have really enjoyed themselves.”

There were more than 150 sheep across categories and breeds, from Dorsets to Texels and Blue Faced Leicester. And while a focus on sheep classes does signal a change in direction for the society, there is a hope to build up with more classes and events in time.

