PICTURE GALLERY: 13 sparkling pictures from this year's Elland Round Table bonfire
The weather didn’t dampen spirits as the sky was filled with fireworks over Elland at the weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
The annual event at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground in Elland saw crowds gather to watch the sparkling firework displays.
The event is organised by Elland Round Table who said: “That's a wrap! It's all over for another year, but a huge thank you to everyone who attended.
"You've helped us to support numerous charities and projects across Elland and Calderdale for another year.”
