Hellfyre Magpies perform.
PICTURE GALLERY: 13 sparkling pictures from this year's Elland Round Table bonfire

The weather didn’t dampen spirits as the sky was filled with fireworks over Elland at the weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

The annual event at Hullen Edge Recreation Ground in Elland saw crowds gather to watch the sparkling firework displays.

The event is organised by Elland Round Table who said: “That's a wrap! It's all over for another year, but a huge thank you to everyone who attended.

"You've helped us to support numerous charities and projects across Elland and Calderdale for another year.”

The bonfire struggles to get going in the wet weather.

1. Elland Round Table Bonfire

The bonfire struggles to get going in the wet weather. Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Julieanne Hughes and Tristen Hodgson.

2. Elland Round Table Bonfire

From the left, Julieanne Hughes and Tristen Hodgson. Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Noah Hancock, six, Joshua Hancock and Mia Bailey, seven.

3. Elland Round Table Bonfire

From the left, Noah Hancock, six, Joshua Hancock and Mia Bailey, seven. Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Noah Watson, five, Becka Watson, Pete Watson and Rose Watson.

4. Elland Round Table Bonfire

From the left, Noah Watson, five, Becka Watson, Pete Watson and Rose Watson. Photo: Jim Fitton

Related topics:Calderdale