PICTURE GALLERY: All the fun of the fair at Todmorden Carnival

There was fun for all the family including a car boot sale, a mini sports day, a fun fair and more.

Philip Clarke, of Todmorden Carnival, said: “A great day was a had by all and The mayor and the mayor’s console enjoyed the day.

“The sports went down very well and the mayor presented the prizes to the winning of all the races.

“All being well we should be back with the parade for the next carnival in 2023.

“If you’ve got the time and want to get involved to help us organise the next Carnival please drop us an email at [email protected]”

