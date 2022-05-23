Artist Ben Johnson from Bojojoart at The Piece Hall Makers' Market

PICTURE SPECIAL: Treats galore at Halifax Makers' Market

Halifax's Piece Hall hosted some of the region's favourite independent traders when the Makers' Market returned at the weekend.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 10:58 am
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 11:01 am

The three-day event saw the courtyard filled with 50 stalls selling all sorts of hand-made gifts, jewellery, prints, scarves, baked goods and more.

There was also live music and food from pop-up vendors to enjoy.

The Piece Hall is now gearing up for four days of jubilee celebrations next week.

Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald.

The Makers' Market at The Piece Hall in Halifax

The event featured 50 stalls from a host of independent traders

Crowds enjoying the stalls at The Piece Hall

Stalls were selling all sorts, from scarves and jewellery to tasty treats

