Piece Hall announcement: Legendary DJ to join Faithless at Halifax gig

Legendary DJ Graeme Park is to join electronic music icons Faithless when they headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall this summer.

One of the leading, founding figures of the 1990s’ UK rave and club scene, Graeme will open the show for Faithless when they play the historic Halifax venue’s stunning open-air courtyard on Friday, August 22.

Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk

Graeme Park. Picture: Voodoo Imaging

Graeme’s story mirrors the evolution of dance music and club culture itself; from a Nottingham record shop where the first house records filtered through from the US, to a leading light at legendary Manchester club The Haçienda, and one of the first British DJs to play globally, as well as producing and remixing for artists including The Brand New Heavies, Inner City, New Order, Sophie Ellis Bextor and more.

Whether through his live DJ sets in clubs or online, his radio shows, productions and remixes or simply by getting to know his audience, Graeme has spent 40 years getting his personality across.

Graeme was there before it all started, and he’s still there, still rocking it, years later – longer than some of the people on the dancefloor have been on the planet… And the best thing is he still loves it, still loves the music and still loves to play it for people to dance to.

Electronic music legends Faithless continue to prove it is possible to achieve both critical and commercial success while delivering boundary-pushing dance music with feeling and integrity.

Almost 30 years on from the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Reverence, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century – selling more than 20 million albums, including 17 Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at Number One), and amassing more than a billion combined streams to date.

The band’s cultural significance is unparalleled – leading the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level and showing electronic music deserves its place on the main stages. This year’s return to the live arena, after eight years away, saw sold-out shows across Europe.