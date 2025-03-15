Piece Hall announcement: Special guests to join UB40 featuring Ali Campbell at Halifax gig

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Reggae legend Ali Campbell is set to deliver an unforgettable night in Halifax this summer as he adds more special guests to his headline show at The Piece Hall.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are bringing their iconic sounds to the historic Yorkshire venue on Friday June 20.

Final tickets are on sale now from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Ali has already announced he will be joined at The Piece Hall by Bitty McLean. He has now revealed Reggae Roast featuring Mr Williamz will be opening the show.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbellplaceholder image
UB40 featuring Ali Campbell
placeholder image
Reggae Roast – one of the UKs leading reggae, dancehall and jungle soundsystem crews – have forged a reputation as the leading light in the resurgence of the UK dub scene

Over the years they have worked with world renowned artists including The Wailers, Lee Scratch Perry, Sly and Robbie, David Rodigan, Suggs, Finley Quaye and many more.

They have toured with some of the biggest names in reggae including UB40, Alborosie and played at some of the biggest venues in the country.

Reggae Roast featuring Mr Williamz will be opening the show.placeholder image
Reggae Roast featuring Mr Williamz will be opening the show.

Reggae Roast are proud to be working with the mighty Mr. Williamz.

With more than 20 million Spotify streams in 2024 alone, and collaborations featuring Shy FX, Becky Hill, and Ms. Dynamite, Mr Williamz continues to push boundaries across genres.

He has recorded and performed with the likes of Chronixx, Damian Marley and Major Lazer and even made his acting debut in the movie Yardie directed by Idris Elba.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are bona fide music legends. Campbell and his current touring ensemble capture the true spirit of UB40.

