Piece Hall gigs: 13 pictures of crowds enjoying night two of boygenius in Halifax

US supergroup boygenius – aka Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – returned to The Piece Hall, Halifax last night (Wednesday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST

Performing for a second night to a capacity crowd, boygenius’ fans once again took to the streets to queue for hours to secure their place at the barrier for the latest summer show within the historic Yorkshire courtyard.

The set was full of hits from the trio’s debut album the record – opening with the backstage taster of what was to come Without You Without Them to tease the fans. The setlist also included Emily I’m Sorry, True Blue and Not Strong Enough and closed with Salt In The Wound.

American singer songwriter Ethel Cain opened the night with a powerful set.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series continues on Friday with electronic music legends Orbital and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr on Saturday.

