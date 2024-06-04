Piece Hall gigs: Here are the roads that will be closed this summer for shows at Halifax venue

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
The Piece Hall’s summer of gigs is set to start later this week.

During the months that the concerts are taking place road closures will be in place around the venue.

Blackledge, which runs by the Piece Hall’s South Gate, from Square Chapel car park to Orange Box car park will be closed throughout the summer.

The one way system will also be suspended along Thomas Street between 4pm and 12am on days where there is a gig at the Piece Hall.

Cross Street is also set to be closed until the end of August.

The one way along Union Street will be suspended on days where there is a concert at the Piece Hall.

The closure will be in place between 4pm and 11.30pm on concert days.

Westgate will also be closed on live event days.

For more information on days of the shows at the Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

