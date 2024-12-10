Piece Hall gigs: Multi-platinum GRAMMY award-winning Deftones to headline Halifax show next summer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST
Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Deftones will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The show on Tuesday, June 24 in the historic Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard will be Deftones’ first UK appearance since 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 13 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
The Corrs tour: Halifax's Piece Hall to welcome 90s pop icons and ex-Neighbours ...
US rock legends Korn performing at The Piece Hall earlier this year.placeholder image
US rock legends Korn performing at The Piece Hall earlier this year.

Since forming in Sacramento, California, in 1988, Deftones – Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham – have become one of the most influential alternative bands in the world.

They have released nine acclaimed studio albums, with their most recent release being GRAMMY-nominated Ohms. Deftones’ culture is revered as one of the most fervent that exists.

2024 has been a busy year for the band capped by standout festival performances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, Lollapalooza, and Dia De Los Deftones.

It is expected that the band’s only northern UK show at The Piece Hall will also be among the most sought-after performances for Summer 2025.

Related topics:HalifaxTK MaxxTicketsCalifornia
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice