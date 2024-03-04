Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marking 30 years since their formation by vocalist-guitarist Brian Molko and bass guitarist Stefan Olsdal, the London duo will play the historic Halifax venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Tuesday, June 25.

Placebo will be joined on the night by very special guests Friedberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets will go on sale at 9am Friday, March 8 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Most Popular

British alternative rock band Placebo has been announced as a new headline artist for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 this summer

During the course of three decades, eight albums and more than 14 million album sales, Placebo have maintained an experimental edge to their sound – with 2022 album Never Let Me Go hailed as a ‘gob-smackingly urgent long-player’.

Channelling Molko and Olsdal’s skills as songwriters and sound-makers, Never Let Me Go satisfies the near-brutal appetite for self-expression which has been a trademark since early singles Pure Morning, Nancy Boy, and Without You I’m Nothing, alongside a furious relevance for today’s listeners.

The multi-platinum selling band continue to mix alt-rock with goth and electronica, to create a signature sound which draws in a cult following around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Female alt-pop-rock four-piece Friedberg, were formed in London in 2019 and are fronted by singer-songwriter and actress Anna F. Their single Go Wild became a runaway hit when it featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack and BBC’s Normal People.

Placebo join Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with more still set to be announced.

The series is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “This is yet another top-quality gig that is sure to get the courtyard rocking this summer.