Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Critically acclaimed, chart-topping British singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man will return to Halifax next summer with his live show.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Thursday July 10, when he will be joined by blues star Elles Bailey.

The new announcement follows Rag’n’Bone Man’s sold-out show in the historic open-air courtyard in summer 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday via ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes fast on the heels of Rag’n’Bone Man’s latest album What Do You Believe In? which entered the Official UK Album Chart at number three on Friday.

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag’n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album Human.

A plethora of international accolades followed as well as a further BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year in 2018 for Human.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elles Bailey joins Rag’n’Bone Man, sharing her award-winning smokey blues sound, which have seen her named Vocalist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards and Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards two years running. Her fourth studio album Beneath The Neon Glow hit number 12 in the UK Album Charts and number 1 in the UK blues charts.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s show was one of the highlights of our 2023 season and we can’t wait to welcome him back for another epic performance.

“Those wonderful, emotive songs with that powerful voice in our stunning courtyard was really something to behold and I’m so pleased we’re going to get to experience it all once again as part of his next tour!”

Rag’n’Bone Man joins Simple Minds, Texas, Olly Murs, Khruangbin and The Script among the first headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.