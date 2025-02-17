Piece Hall gigs: Two more acts announced for shows in Halifax next summer as Squeeze and Doves set to perform

Cool For Cats hitmakers Squeeze and cult indie favourites Doves have joined the sensational line up as part of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall this summer.

Iconic rock 'n' roll band Squeeze heads to The Piece Hall's famous open-air courtyard on Friday August 1, while two-time Mercury nominated Manchester band Doves will play a special summer show on Saturday August 23.

Squeeze will be joined by special guest Badly Drawn Boy, as Cast and Apollo Junction will join Doves.

American rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall last year.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday February 21 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Piece Hall’s courtyard will be all-seated for the Squeeze show, with standing tickets at the rear of the venue and on the balcony.

In 1973, South London teenagers Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook formed a band which would see them dubbed 'the new Lennon and McCartney'.

Fifty years later, with their legacy intact and as vital as it has ever been, Squeeze are still touring and reminding fans worldwide just why they have left such an indelible impression on the UK's music scene.

Their live performances feature some of the smartest and sweetest guitar-pop of the era, and an impressive list of hits including Up the Junction, Cool for Cats, Another Nail in My Heart, Hourglass and Tempted, along with a few new surprises.

The latest Squeeze line-up - Simon Hanson, Stephen Large, Steve Smith, Melvin Duffy, Sean Hurley, and Owen Biddle - has become an instant favourite on the festival circuit, with appearances at V, Oxegen, T in the Park, Womad, Latitude, and Coachella to name a few.

Doves - Jimi Goodwin, Andy Williams and Jez Williams - release their sixth studio album Constellations For The Lonely on February 28.

It is the follow up to 2020's UK number one album The Universal Want, and comes after teaser track Saint Teresa was shared last week.

Two-time Mercury nominated Manchester band Doves will play a special summer show on Saturday August 23.

The band are on their first tour in 15 years. This summer's dates will be fronted by brothers Andy and Jez, while Jimi takes time out from touring for health reasons.

After arriving with two Mercury-nominated albums, Lost Souls (2000) and the chart-topping The Last Broadcast (2002), Doves released their second, successive UK Number One album, Some Cities in 2005 then took a hiatus following 2009's Kingdom Of Rust.

The shows are presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: "Another two fantastic shows, adding yet more texture to the 2025 season.

"Doves are quite simply one of the best indie bands around who've developed their sound with every album and I can't wait to hear some brilliant music new and old. The addition of Liverpool legends Cast and local heroes Apollo Junction means a top drawer show that's a must for indie fans.

"And definitely one for the cool cats, Squeeze personify iconic British songwriting and storytelling and joined by Badly Drawn Boy - a huge talent in his own right we're in for one epic journey at our stunning venue."

Squeeze and Doves join the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins, Deftones, Weezer, Paul Heaton, Faithless, Travis, Deftones, Supergrass, Simple Minds and Rag'n'Bone Man among the headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.