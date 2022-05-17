Platinum Jubilee celebrations set for Old Town and Pecket Well

Wadsworth Community Association and other local organisations under the banner of Wadsworth United were fortunate enough to be given a grant by Community Foundation for Calderdale who were distributing Arts Council funds to encourage artists to work in the community to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Wadsworth Parish Council has also made a donation to help fund the planned events.

The programme includes:

Thursday, June 2:

From 3pm at Wadsworth Community Centre, Billy Lane, Old Town – Free Mask Making for Under 16s in preparation for a Parade on Saturday 4th from Old Town Green at 12.30pm.

Free Bhangra dance workshops for Under 16s then Over 16s with Hardeep Sahota of the World Bhangra Council followed by a performance from the workshops also at the Community Centre.

Three course Curry supper £5.00 Adults, £2.50 children from 6pm.

Jubilee Quiz at the Robin Hood Pecket Well from 9pm.

Friday, June 3:

At Wadsworth Community Centre, Old Town from 10.30am to 12pm. Free Outdoor art workshop at the Community Centre.

Live music and dancing from 7pm £5.00 entry. Folk Band Jiggerie Folkerie followed by a Ceilidh with Peaceworks. Bar, Pie and Peas supper from 7.30pm. (Book early as tickets are limited to ensure space for dancing)

Saturday, June 4:

Off road 5k Jubilant Jog – Registration from 8am at Old Town Cricket Ground; Jog starts at 9am.

Free Drum Machine drumming workshop for Under 16s from 10.30am on Old Town Green

Free Circus skills workshop at Pecket Well playground from 11am. All ages welcome

Free Drum Machine drumming workshop for Over 16s from 12pm on Old Town Green

Platinum Jubilee Parade from Old Town Green 12.30pm. All welcome – fancy dress.

Real Ale Beer Tent and Barbecue on the Green

Picnic on the Green from 1pm Hebden Bridge Junior Band playing at 1.30pm. Games, stalls, Circus skills workshop and performance with live music from 3pm to 8pm featuring Reggie and Crayfish, PepperJam and Owter Zeds.

Sunday, June 5

At Wainsgate Chapel, Old Town: Old Town Primary School choir followed by Harp and Accordion Music 2pm – 5pm. Also free.

Also Photography Exhibition: Then and Now: 70 years in Wadsworth

Contact Molly on 07472 535853 for details or look out for Posters and Facebook – Wadsworth-Community-Centre.

Work is also underway to produce an Oral History of current Wadsworth residents of the Queen’s accession and Coronation. Contributions are invited from anyone now living in Wadsworth: Contact Jude on 07979452053.